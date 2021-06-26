Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Makes New Investment in Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 49,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,961,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CNNE. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Cannae by 7,822.2% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 713 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Cannae during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cannae during the first quarter worth about $55,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Cannae by 45.7% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Corp grew its stake in shares of Cannae by 11.7% during the first quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 3,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CNNE opened at $34.69 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $36.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 0.66. Cannae Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.88 and a 52 week high of $46.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Cannae (NYSE:CNNE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($2.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($2.40). The firm had revenue of $171.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.70 million. Cannae had a net margin of 154.88% and a return on equity of 10.73%. Cannae’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $8.17 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cannae Holdings, Inc. will post -2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Richard N. Massey acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $35.96 per share, for a total transaction of $359,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 299,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,771,314.56. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Bryan D. Coy acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $35.83 per share, for a total transaction of $35,830.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,660. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 12,000 shares of company stock worth $430,250. 5.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CNNE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Cannae in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cannae from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Cannae from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st.

Cannae Company Profile

Cannae Holdings, Inc is a principal investment firm. The firm primarily invests in restaurants, technology enabled healthcare services, financial services and more. It takes both minority and majority stakes. Cannae Holdings, Inc is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

