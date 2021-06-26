Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Purchases Shares of 200,000 Slam Corp. (OTCMKTS:SLAMU)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Slam Corp. (OTCMKTS:SLAMU) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,984,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLAMU. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Slam in the 1st quarter valued at about $106,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new position in Slam in the 1st quarter valued at about $111,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new position in Slam in the 1st quarter valued at about $198,000. Exos Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Slam in the 1st quarter valued at about $199,000. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Slam in the 1st quarter valued at about $458,000.

Get Slam alerts:

In other Slam news, major shareholder Glazer Capital, Llc sold 149,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.98, for a total transaction of $1,487,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Slam stock opened at $9.97 on Friday. Slam Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.73 and a twelve month high of $10.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.99.

Slam Profile

Slam Corp. a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Further Reading: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLAMU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Slam Corp. (OTCMKTS:SLAMU).

Receive News & Ratings for Slam Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Slam and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.