HedgeTrade Trading 17.8% Lower Over Last 7 Days (HEDG)

HedgeTrade (CURRENCY:HEDG) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on June 26th. Over the last week, HedgeTrade has traded 17.8% lower against the US dollar. HedgeTrade has a market capitalization of $318.36 million and approximately $68,821.00 worth of HedgeTrade was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HedgeTrade coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.91 or 0.00002869 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get HedgeTrade alerts:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00006652 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003786 BTC.

ABBC Coin (ABBC) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000562 BTC.

NewYork Exchange (NYE) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.69 or 0.00033589 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000936 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001027 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000315 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.14 or 0.00053864 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001471 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.57 or 0.00036359 BTC.

HedgeTrade Profile

HedgeTrade is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 7th, 2018. HedgeTrade’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 348,731,468 coins. HedgeTrade’s official Twitter account is @HedgeCoinDev and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for HedgeTrade is hedgetrade.com

According to CryptoCompare, “HedgeTrade is a platform where the traders share their knowledge. Traders post predictions into a smart contract-powered Blueprint that users can purchase or unlock in order to access. Traders are rewarded if the Blueprint is correct, otherwise, the users' purchase is refunded. “

HedgeTrade Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HedgeTrade directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HedgeTrade should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HedgeTrade using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HedgeTrade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HedgeTrade and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.