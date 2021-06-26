Helium One Global (LON:HE1) Sets New 12-Month High at $24.50

Helium One Global Ltd (LON:HE1)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 24.50 ($0.32) and last traded at GBX 24.50 ($0.32), with a volume of 38138632 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 22.40 ($0.29).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “speculative buy” rating and set a GBX 21 ($0.27) target price on shares of Helium One Global in a research note on Wednesday.

Get Helium One Global alerts:

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 17.44.

Helium One Global Ltd engages in the exploration and production of helium gas. It serves medical, technology, and aerospace sectors. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania.

Featured Story: Diversification in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Helium One Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helium One Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.