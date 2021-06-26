Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAY) Cut to “Reduce” at HSBC

HSBC downgraded shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAY) from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on HESAY. Bank of America upgraded shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Societe Generale raised shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold.

HESAY opened at $146.49 on Wednesday. Hermès International Société en commandite par actions has a fifty-two week low of $80.20 and a fifty-two week high of $147.28. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.29.

HermÃ¨s International SociÃ©tÃ© en commandite par actions engages in the production, wholesale, and retail of various goods. The company offers leather goods and saddlery, such as bags for men and women, clutches, briefcases, luggage, small leather goods, diaries and writing objects, saddles, bridles, and a range of equestrian products and clothing; ready-to-wear garments for men and women; and accessories, including jewelry, belts, hats, gloves, the Internet of Things products, and shoes.

