Hess Co. Expected to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.10 Per Share (NYSE:HES)

Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) – Piper Sandler decreased their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Hess in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, June 22nd. Piper Sandler analyst R. Todd now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of $0.10 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.22. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $86.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Hess’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.10 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.05 EPS.

Get Hess alerts:

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Hess from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Hess from $86.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Hess from $72.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Tudor Pickering started coverage on shares of Hess in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $93.00 target price for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Hess has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.21.

Shares of HES stock opened at $89.32 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.16 and a beta of 2.20. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Hess has a 52-week low of $34.82 and a 52-week high of $91.09.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. Hess had a negative net margin of 7.62% and a negative return on equity of 6.76%. Hess’s revenue was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.60) earnings per share.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Hess by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,579,360 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,526,956,000 after buying an additional 662,329 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its position in shares of Hess by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 9,458,225 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $669,264,000 after buying an additional 926,040 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its stake in Hess by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 7,978,815 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $421,201,000 after purchasing an additional 73,736 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Hess by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,031,881 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $371,213,000 after purchasing an additional 427,304 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Hess by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,603,783 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $324,889,000 after purchasing an additional 171,507 shares during the period. 82.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Hess news, SVP Andrew P. Slentz sold 6,080 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.93, for a total value of $485,974.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 46,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,752,953.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John B. Hess sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.24, for a total transaction of $13,386,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 137,525 shares in the company, valued at $12,272,731. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 981,660 shares of company stock worth $79,785,755. Insiders own 12.22% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Hess’s dividend payout ratio is presently -34.13%.

About Hess

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing and Refining. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

Recommended Story: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings

Receive News & Ratings for Hess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.