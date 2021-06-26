Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation, two have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $65.17.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on HIBB shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised shares of Hibbett Sports from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Hibbett Sports from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hibbett Sports from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd.

Get Hibbett Sports alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HIBB. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Hibbett Sports in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Hibbett Sports by 112.0% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Hibbett Sports in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hibbett Sports in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Hibbett Sports by 4,211.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter.

HIBB stock traded up $5.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $82.37. The stock had a trading volume of 1,450,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 439,164. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $79.38. Hibbett Sports has a 1-year low of $19.64 and a 1-year high of $93.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 7.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.26.

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 27th. The company reported $5.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $2.63. Hibbett Sports had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 47.46%. The firm had revenue of $506.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $389.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 87.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Hibbett Sports will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 8th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 7th.

Hibbett Sports Company Profile

Hibbett Sports, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of athletic-inspired fashion products. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment, and related accessories. The company operates stores in small and mid-sized communities, and Website under the hibbett.com name.

Featured Story: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Hibbett Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hibbett Sports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.