Hickory Lane Capital Management LP Has $4.42 Million Stock Holdings in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

Hickory Lane Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) by 16.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 221,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,000 shares during the quarter. Vertiv comprises approximately 2.9% of Hickory Lane Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Hickory Lane Capital Management LP owned about 0.06% of Vertiv worth $4,420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Vertiv in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vertiv by 44.6% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Vertiv by 3,725.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 3,688 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Vertiv in the fourth quarter worth $93,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Vertiv by 1,595.9% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 2,035,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 1,915,030 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on VRT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Vertiv in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vertiv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.44.

NYSE:VRT traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $27.15. 3,838,062 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,728,927. The company has a market capitalization of $9.56 billion, a PE ratio of 79.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.88. Vertiv Holdings Co has a twelve month low of $12.09 and a twelve month high of $27.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Vertiv had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 79.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

