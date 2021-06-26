Hilton Food Group (LON:HFG) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Hilton Food Group plc (LON:HFG)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 1,108 ($14.48). Hilton Food Group shares last traded at GBX 1,084 ($14.16), with a volume of 63,804 shares traded.

HFG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Hilton Food Group in a report on Monday, May 24th. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,450 ($18.94) price target on shares of Hilton Food Group in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Hilton Food Group to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from GBX 1,200 ($15.68) to GBX 1,500 ($19.60) in a report on Thursday, April 8th.

The company has a market capitalization of £891.64 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 221.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,178.90.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be paid a GBX 19 ($0.25) dividend. This is an increase from Hilton Food Group’s previous dividend of $7.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a yield of 1.65%. Hilton Food Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.47%.

About Hilton Food Group (LON:HFG)

Hilton Food Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food packing business. The company offers a range of fresh items, such as roasting joints, steaks, chops, and minces. It also provides value-added products comprising barbecue ranges, marinated meats, meat cuts, serving sauces, and ready to cook products.

