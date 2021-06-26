Hilton Food Group (LON:HFG) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Hilton Food Group plc (LON:HFG)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 1,108 ($14.48). Hilton Food Group shares last traded at GBX 1,084 ($14.16), with a volume of 63,804 shares traded.

HFG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Hilton Food Group to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from GBX 1,200 ($15.68) to GBX 1,500 ($19.60) in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Hilton Food Group in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,450 ($18.94) price objective on shares of Hilton Food Group in a research note on Thursday, May 13th.

Get Hilton Food Group alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of £891.64 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 221.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,178.90.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be paid a GBX 19 ($0.25) dividend. This is an increase from Hilton Food Group’s previous dividend of $7.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a yield of 1.65%. Hilton Food Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.47%.

About Hilton Food Group (LON:HFG)

Hilton Food Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food packing business. The company offers a range of fresh items, such as roasting joints, steaks, chops, and minces. It also provides value-added products comprising barbecue ranges, marinated meats, meat cuts, serving sauces, and ready to cook products.

See Also: What is the Federal Reserve?



Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Food Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Food Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.