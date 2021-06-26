Hotel Property Investments (ASX:HPI) Plans $0.10 Final Dividend

Hotel Property Investments (ASX:HPI) declared a final dividend on Friday, June 18th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.097 per share on Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 28th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.29.

In other news, insider Lachlan Edwards bought 8,390 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$2.98 ($2.13) per share, with a total value of A$25,002.20 ($17,858.71).

HPI owns a Portfolio of freehold hotels and associated specialty tenancies located throughout Queensland and South Australia. The pubs are leased to the Queensland Venue Company (ÂQVCÂ), a joint venture between Coles group and Australian Venue Company, and to Australian Leisure & Hospitality ("ALH"), a joint venture 75% owned by the Woolworths group.

