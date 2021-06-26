HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have given a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $31.00.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HSBC. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised HSBC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of HSBC in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of HSBC in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of HSBC in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup raised HSBC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th.

Shares of NYSE HSBC traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $29.78. 1,086,487 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,930,006. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.66 billion, a PE ratio of 19.85 and a beta of 0.60. HSBC has a 1 year low of $17.95 and a 1 year high of $32.43. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.89.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.37. HSBC had a return on equity of 2.97% and a net margin of 12.05%. The firm had revenue of $13.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.54 billion. Analysts anticipate that HSBC will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Earnest Partners LLC grew its holdings in HSBC by 289.1% during the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 43,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,266,000 after acquiring an additional 32,291 shares during the period. Bluefin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in HSBC during the first quarter worth approximately $342,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in HSBC by 78.6% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 56,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,645,000 after purchasing an additional 24,840 shares in the last quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in HSBC during the first quarter worth approximately $328,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in HSBC by 354.5% during the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,914,000 after purchasing an additional 78,000 shares in the last quarter. 1.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services for ultra high net worth individuals; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

