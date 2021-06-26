HSBC Reiterates Buy Rating for Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY)

HSBC reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of Akzo Nobel in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Akzo Nobel from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Akzo Nobel in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $48.00.

Shares of Akzo Nobel stock opened at $42.51 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Akzo Nobel has a one year low of $29.60 and a one year high of $44.14. The stock has a market cap of $24.68 billion, a PE ratio of 28.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.00.

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.09. Akzo Nobel had a return on equity of 13.90% and a net margin of 8.42%. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Akzo Nobel will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

About Akzo Nobel

Akzo Nobel N.V. operates as a paints and coatings company worldwide. It offers decorative paints, including paints, lacquers, and varnishes; and a range of mixing machines and color concepts for the building and renovation industry, as well as specialty coatings for metal, wood and other building materials.

