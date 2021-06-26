Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) Price Target Increased to $83.00 by Analysts at Cowen

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) had its target price increased by Cowen from $77.00 to $83.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on HUBG. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Hub Group in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set a buy rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Hub Group from $58.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Hub Group from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on Hub Group from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on Hub Group from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Hub Group currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $70.00.

Shares of HUBG stock opened at $66.34 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $68.35. Hub Group has a 12-month low of $44.49 and a 12-month high of $74.95. The company has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.72 and a beta of 1.02.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.05. Hub Group had a return on equity of 7.80% and a net margin of 2.17%. The firm had revenue of $919.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $943.76 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Hub Group will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Hub Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Hub Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Hub Group by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,842 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Hub Group by 3,516.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,857 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 2,778 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Hub Group by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,182 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.63% of the company’s stock.

About Hub Group

Hub Group, Inc, an asset-light freight transportation management company, provides intermodal, truck brokerage, trucking, managed transportation, freight consolidation, warehousing, last mile delivery, international transportation, and other logistics services in North America. Its intermodal services include arranging for the movement of its customers' freight in containers and trailers over distances of 750 miles or more.

