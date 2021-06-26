Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Stake Reduced by Capitolis Advisors LLC

Capitolis Advisors LLC decreased its position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 90.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,002 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 683,336 shares during the period. Capitolis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $1,116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HBAN. Executive Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Huntington Bancshares by 3.3% during the first quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,088 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in Huntington Bancshares by 4.1% during the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 20,222 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. TCF National Bank boosted its position in Huntington Bancshares by 6.1% during the first quarter. TCF National Bank now owns 13,982 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Huntington Bancshares by 7.4% during the first quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 12,524 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Huntington Bancshares by 1.3% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 68,783 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.93% of the company’s stock.

In other Huntington Bancshares news, EVP Rajeev Syal sold 27,674 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total value of $428,947.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 285,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,417,639.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sandra E. Pierce sold 85,986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $1,375,776.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 435,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,961,008. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 121,390 shares of company stock valued at $1,924,912. Corporate insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on HBAN. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $17.25 to $18.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $17.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Raymond James raised Huntington Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.08.

NASDAQ HBAN opened at $14.61 on Friday. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a twelve month low of $8.01 and a twelve month high of $16.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $14.87 billion, a PE ratio of 12.36 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.18.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 25.18%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 16th. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 86.96%.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated is a regional bank holding company headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, with $123 billion of assets and a network of 839 branches, including 11 Private Client Group offices, and 1,322 ATMs across seven Midwestern states. Founded in 1866, The Huntington National Bank and its affiliates provide consumer, small business, commercial, treasury management, wealth management, brokerage, trust, and insurance services.

