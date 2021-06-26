Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) Stock Position Reduced by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC trimmed its position in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 587,277 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 10,556 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Huntsman were worth $16,931,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HUN. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Huntsman during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Huntsman during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Huntsman by 258.9% in the first quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in Huntsman by 173.6% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,699 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Huntsman by 71.0% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,117 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on HUN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Huntsman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Huntsman in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Huntsman from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Huntsman from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 target price (down previously from $37.00) on shares of Huntsman in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Huntsman presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.53.

NYSE HUN opened at $26.89 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a PE ratio of 19.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $28.44. Huntsman Co. has a 1 year low of $16.74 and a 1 year high of $32.35.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.07. Huntsman had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 6.58%. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. Huntsman’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Huntsman Co. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This is an increase from Huntsman’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Huntsman’s payout ratio is presently 76.53%.

Huntsman Company Profile

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Performance Products segment manufactures amines and maleic anhydrides, including ethylene oxide, propylene oxide, glycols, ethylene dichloride, caustic soda, ammonia, hydrogen, methylamines, and acrylonitrile.

