IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.15-3.17 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.16. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.635-4.675 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.60 billion.IHS Markit also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $3.150-3.170 EPS.

Shares of NYSE INFO opened at $113.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $106.72. The company has a market cap of $45.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.63 and a beta of 0.98. IHS Markit has a twelve month low of $72.12 and a twelve month high of $113.98.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. IHS Markit had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 13.89%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that IHS Markit will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. IHS Markit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.48%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on INFO shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on IHS Markit from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Thursday. Truist lifted their price target on IHS Markit from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on IHS Markit from $127.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Truist Securities boosted their target price on IHS Markit from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on IHS Markit from $118.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. IHS Markit presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $98.67.

In other IHS Markit news, Director Nicoletta Giadrossi sold 3,377 shares of IHS Markit stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.25, for a total transaction of $358,806.25. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government. Its Financial Services segment offers pricing and reference data, indices, valuation and trading services, trade processing, enterprise software, and managed services to traders, portfolio managers, risk managers, research professionals, and other financial market participants, as well as operations, compliance, and enterprise data managers.

