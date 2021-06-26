IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.150-3.170 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.160. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.64 billion-4.68 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.60 billion.IHS Markit also updated its FY21 guidance to $3.15-3.17 EPS.

INFO stock opened at $113.31 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $45.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.63 and a beta of 0.98. IHS Markit has a 1 year low of $72.12 and a 1 year high of $113.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $106.72.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. IHS Markit had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 13.89%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. IHS Markit’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that IHS Markit will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. IHS Markit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.48%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on INFO. Truist Securities raised their target price on IHS Markit from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday. Truist raised their target price on IHS Markit from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on IHS Markit from $127.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on IHS Markit from $118.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on IHS Markit from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $98.67.

In other IHS Markit news, Director Nicoletta Giadrossi sold 3,377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.25, for a total transaction of $358,806.25. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About IHS Markit

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government. Its Financial Services segment offers pricing and reference data, indices, valuation and trading services, trade processing, enterprise software, and managed services to traders, portfolio managers, risk managers, research professionals, and other financial market participants, as well as operations, compliance, and enterprise data managers.

