Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Position Increased by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 34.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 978,031 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 251,114 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.31% of Illinois Tool Works worth $216,655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 4.1% during the first quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 1,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 20.4% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,039 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after buying an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 168.6% during the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 9,709 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,151,000 after buying an additional 6,095 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co lifted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 62.7% during the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 3,296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $730,000 after buying an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 6.5% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 643,905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $142,638,000 after buying an additional 39,307 shares in the last quarter. 77.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ITW shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $189.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $217.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $214.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Argus increased their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Illinois Tool Works from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $224.73.

ITW stock traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $222.93. 2,861,631 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 852,556. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a twelve month low of $166.42 and a twelve month high of $242.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $230.90. The company has a market cap of $70.42 billion, a PE ratio of 31.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.10.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 17.18% and a return on equity of 78.80%. Illinois Tool Works’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.77 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 8.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 65.14%.

In other news, CAO Randall J. Scheuneman sold 6,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.32, for a total value of $1,618,522.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,622 shares in the company, valued at $3,470,093.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

