ImageCash (IMGC) Price Reaches $0.0082 on Exchanges

ImageCash (CURRENCY:IMGC) traded down 18.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on June 26th. ImageCash has a market capitalization of $43,728.44 and $59.00 worth of ImageCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ImageCash coin can now be purchased for $0.0082 or 0.00000026 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, ImageCash has traded 42.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003173 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001917 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.38 or 0.00045588 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $52.10 or 0.00165210 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.60 or 0.00093864 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0532 or 0.00000169 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31,680.80 or 1.00465185 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002960 BTC.

ImageCash Coin Profile

ImageCash’s total supply is 5,452,927 coins and its circulating supply is 5,333,927 coins. The official website for ImageCash is imgcash.imagehosty.com . ImageCash’s official Twitter account is @imagehosty and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling ImageCash

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ImageCash directly using US dollars.

