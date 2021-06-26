IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.30 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX) will post earnings of ($0.30) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for IMAX’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.36) to ($0.26). IMAX posted earnings of ($0.44) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IMAX will report full year earnings of ($0.46) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.61) to ($0.35). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.45 to $1.13. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow IMAX.

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $38.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.87 million. IMAX had a negative net margin of 77.57% and a negative return on equity of 25.42%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on IMAX. Barrington Research raised their price objective on IMAX from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Wedbush upgraded shares of IMAX from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $22.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IMAX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of IMAX from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $19.60 to $18.60 in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of IMAX in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. IMAX currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.01.

In other news, insider Megan Colligan sold 10,916 shares of IMAX stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.29, for a total transaction of $254,233.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $910,545.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kenneth Ian Weissman sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $55,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $280,126. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of IMAX by 57.5% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its stake in IMAX by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 33,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after acquiring an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in IMAX by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 114,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,299,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in IMAX by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 28,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of IMAX by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 59,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010 shares during the last quarter. 72.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IMAX stock traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $22.77. The stock had a trading volume of 1,300,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 717,058. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.56. IMAX has a twelve month low of $10.31 and a twelve month high of $25.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of -12.31 and a beta of 1.82.

IMAX Company Profile

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment technology company worldwide. It offers cinematic solution comprising proprietary software, theater architecture, intellectual property, and specialized equipment. The company offers IMAX Digital Re-Mastering (DMR), a proprietary technology that digitally enhances the image resolution, visual clarity, and sound quality of motion picture films for projection on IMAX screens; IMAX theater systems to exhibitor customers through sales, leases, and joint revenue sharing arrangements; digital projection systems; a digital theater control systems; and a digital audio systems.

