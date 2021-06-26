IMV Inc. (NASDAQ:IMV) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

IMV Inc. (NASDAQ:IMV) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.45.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James set a $3.00 price objective on IMV and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on IMV from $7.00 to $5.25 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Leede Jones Gab restated a “speculative buy” rating on shares of IMV in a research report on Thursday, March 18th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IMV. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of IMV by 508.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 110,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 92,000 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of IMV during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in IMV by 59.5% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 140,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 52,445 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in IMV by 1,747.5% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 10,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 9,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. grew its stake in IMV by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 47,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 9,145 shares in the last quarter. 14.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IMV stock opened at $2.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.65, a quick ratio of 6.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. IMV has a 12 month low of $2.17 and a 12 month high of $6.82. The company has a market cap of $149.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.52 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.48.

IMV (NASDAQ:IMV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.03. IMV had a negative return on equity of 94.95% and a negative net margin of 10,579.51%. On average, research analysts expect that IMV will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IMV Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of cancer immunotherapies and vaccines against infectious diseases using its DPX delivery technology platform. The company's lead drug candidate includes maveropepimut-S (DPX-Survivac), a T cell therapy, which is in three Phase II clinical trials across 6 different cancer indications with and without Merck's Keytruda; and Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of ovarian cancer, and recurrent and refractory diffuse large B cell lymphoma.

