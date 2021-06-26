Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) Price Target Lowered to $88.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) had its target price trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $92.00 to $88.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
INCY has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Incyte from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet cut shares of Incyte from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of Incyte in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Incyte in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $97.20.
Shares of INCY opened at $86.83 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $83.67. Incyte has a twelve month low of $75.52 and a twelve month high of $110.36. The company has a market capitalization of $19.10 billion, a PE ratio of 40.01, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.90 and a current ratio of 3.93.
In other news, EVP Michael James Morrissey sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.08, for a total transaction of $1,621,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dashyant Dhanak sold 396 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.57, for a total value of $32,301.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its stake in Incyte by 6.0% in the first quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 499,981 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,632,000 after acquiring an additional 28,458 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Incyte by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 90,220 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,847,000 after acquiring an additional 17,388 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in Incyte by 6.9% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 40,669 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,305,000 after acquiring an additional 2,623 shares during the period. Girard Partners LTD. lifted its stake in Incyte by 46.7% in the first quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 19,846 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,612,000 after acquiring an additional 6,315 shares during the period. Finally, Country Trust Bank lifted its stake in Incyte by 41.2% in the first quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 383,945 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,203,000 after acquiring an additional 111,991 shares during the period. 91.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Incyte Company Profile
Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; PEMAZYRE, a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adults; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.
