Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) Price Target Lowered to $88.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) had its target price trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $92.00 to $88.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

INCY has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Incyte from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet cut shares of Incyte from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of Incyte in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Incyte in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $97.20.

Shares of INCY opened at $86.83 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $83.67. Incyte has a twelve month low of $75.52 and a twelve month high of $110.36. The company has a market capitalization of $19.10 billion, a PE ratio of 40.01, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.90 and a current ratio of 3.93.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $604.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $657.73 million. Incyte had a net margin of 17.70% and a return on equity of 20.10%. Incyte’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($2.86) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Incyte will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Michael James Morrissey sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.08, for a total transaction of $1,621,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dashyant Dhanak sold 396 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.57, for a total value of $32,301.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its stake in Incyte by 6.0% in the first quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 499,981 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,632,000 after acquiring an additional 28,458 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Incyte by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 90,220 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,847,000 after acquiring an additional 17,388 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in Incyte by 6.9% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 40,669 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,305,000 after acquiring an additional 2,623 shares during the period. Girard Partners LTD. lifted its stake in Incyte by 46.7% in the first quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 19,846 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,612,000 after acquiring an additional 6,315 shares during the period. Finally, Country Trust Bank lifted its stake in Incyte by 41.2% in the first quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 383,945 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,203,000 after acquiring an additional 111,991 shares during the period. 91.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Incyte Company Profile

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; PEMAZYRE, a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adults; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

