Industrias Bachoco, S.A.B. de C.V. (IBA) to Issue Semi-annual Dividend of $0.42 on July 26th

Industrias Bachoco, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:IBA) announced a semi-annual dividend on Friday, June 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 13th will be given a dividend of 0.4249 per share on Monday, July 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 12th. This is an increase from Industrias Bachoco’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.40.

Industrias Bachoco has decreased its dividend by 19.8% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

NYSE IBA opened at $46.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.66 and a quick ratio of 3.52. Industrias Bachoco has a 1-year low of $33.90 and a 1-year high of $48.47. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $45.56. The stock has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.82.

Industrias Bachoco (NYSE:IBA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $948.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $910.13 million. Industrias Bachoco had a return on equity of 8.66% and a net margin of 5.18%. Equities analysts predict that Industrias Bachoco will post 4.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IBA has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Industrias Bachoco from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, April 9th. TheStreet upgraded Industrias Bachoco from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Industrias Bachoco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th.

About Industrias Bachoco

Industrias Bachoco, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a poultry producer in Mexico and the United States. It operates in two segments, Poultry and Others. The company is primarily involved in the breeding, processing, and marketing of chicken, eggs, swine, balanced animal feed, and other meat products.

