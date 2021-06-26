Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.13 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) will report earnings per share of ($0.13) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Inogen’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.09) and the lowest is ($0.17). Inogen posted earnings per share of $0.12 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 208.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Inogen will report full year earnings of ($0.43) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.67) to ($0.30). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.29) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.63) to ($0.12). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Inogen.

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.24. Inogen had a negative return on equity of 1.41% and a negative net margin of 1.62%. The company had revenue of $86.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently commented on INGN. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Inogen from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. William Blair upgraded Inogen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Inogen from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.67.

In other Inogen news, EVP Brenton Taylor sold 1,838 shares of Inogen stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $110,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,526,260. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Alison Bauerlein sold 1,200 shares of Inogen stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $72,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $271,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 692,966 shares of company stock worth $39,797,363. 4.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INGN. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in Inogen in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Inogen during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Inogen during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Inogen during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Inogen during the first quarter worth about $57,000. 94.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ INGN traded down $1.22 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $66.50. 423,001 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 141,877. Inogen has a 12-month low of $26.57 and a 12-month high of $69.59. The company’s fifty day moving average is $64.58. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -302.27 and a beta of 0.92.

Inogen Company Profile

Inogen, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets portable oxygen concentrators to patients, physicians and other clinicians, and third-party payors in the United States and internationally. Its oxygen concentrators are used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions.

