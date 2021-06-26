Insider Buying: Gold Springs Resource Corp. (TSE:GRC) Director Buys C$29,250.00 in Stock

Gold Springs Resource Corp. (TSE:GRC) Director Antonio Canton purchased 225,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.13 per share, for a total transaction of C$29,250.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 30,542,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,970,587.40.

Antonio Canton also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 15th, Antonio Canton purchased 2,000 shares of Gold Springs Resource stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.12 per share, for a total transaction of C$240.00.

On Friday, June 11th, Antonio Canton purchased 52,000 shares of Gold Springs Resource stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.12 per share, for a total transaction of C$5,980.00.

Shares of Gold Springs Resource stock opened at C$0.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.91. The company has a market capitalization of C$34.92 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.00. Gold Springs Resource Corp. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.08 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.11.

Separately, Fundamental Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$0.30 price target on shares of Gold Springs Resource in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th.

About Gold Springs Resource

Gold Springs Resource Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the United States. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Gold Springs gold-silver project covering approximately 7,544 hectares located in eastern Lincoln County, Nevada, and western Iron County, Utah.

