Insider Selling: Aptose Biosciences Inc. (TSE:APS) Director Sells C$63,848.40 in Stock

Aptose Biosciences Inc. (TSE:APS) (NASDAQ:APTO) Director Warren Whitehead sold 15,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.15, for a total transaction of C$63,848.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$101,991.60.

Shares of TSE:APS opened at C$4.20 on Friday. Aptose Biosciences Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$3.98 and a fifty-two week high of C$9.40. The company has a current ratio of 21.26, a quick ratio of 20.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$5.89. The company has a market capitalization of C$373.56 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.89.

Aptose Biosciences (TSE:APS) (NASDAQ:APTO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported C($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.21) by C($0.02). Equities research analysts anticipate that Aptose Biosciences Inc. will post -1.0499999 EPS for the current year.

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

