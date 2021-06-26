Insider Selling: Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) CEO Sells 12,500 Shares of Stock

Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) CEO Wyman Roberts sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.04, for a total transaction of $725,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 223,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,953,715.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Wyman Roberts also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Brinker International alerts:

On Thursday, April 29th, Wyman Roberts sold 102,882 shares of Brinker International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.63, for a total transaction of $7,266,555.66.

Shares of EAT stock opened at $59.14 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 2,958.48, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 2.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $62.19. Brinker International, Inc. has a one year low of $20.72 and a one year high of $78.33.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The restaurant operator reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $828.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $837.55 million. Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 6.66% and a net margin of 0.26%. Brinker International’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Brinker International, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Brinker International by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 11,536 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $820,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of Brinker International by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 60,441 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,295,000 after acquiring an additional 8,393 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Brinker International by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 660,023 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $46,901,000 after purchasing an additional 60,834 shares in the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC increased its stake in Brinker International by 5,912.8% during the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 1,094,324 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $15,400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Brinker International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,104,000. 99.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on EAT shares. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Brinker International from $66.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Brinker International from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Brinker International from $62.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Brinker International from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Brinker International from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Brinker International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.50.

About Brinker International

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, operates, and franchises casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. As of June 24, 2020, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,663 restaurants comprising 1,610 restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar name and 53 restaurants under the Maggiano's Little Italy brand name.

Read More: Range Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Brinker International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brinker International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.