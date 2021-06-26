Insider Selling: Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) CFO Sells 50,000 Shares of Stock

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 50,000 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.28, for a total transaction of $5,264,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,544,423.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NET opened at $104.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 6.78 and a current ratio of 6.78. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.48. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.69 and a 1-year high of $109.98.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 11.84% and a negative net margin of 26.49%. The business had revenue of $138.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.26 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NET. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cloudflare in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,900,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Cloudflare by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 70,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,421,000 after purchasing an additional 10,073 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Cloudflare by 368.6% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 53,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,064,000 after purchasing an additional 42,071 shares during the period. BP PLC bought a new position in Cloudflare during the fourth quarter worth about $380,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in Cloudflare during the fourth quarter worth about $2,206,000. Institutional investors own 61.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NET shares. Truist raised shares of Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial raised shares of Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cloudflare presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.65.

Cloudflare Company Profile

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

