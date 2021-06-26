Insider Selling: Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) CEO Sells $25,604,079.00 in Stock

Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.23, for a total transaction of $25,604,079.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Mark Zuckerberg also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Facebook alerts:

On Wednesday, June 23rd, Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.07, for a total transaction of $26,364,711.00.

On Friday, June 18th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.39, for a total transaction of $25,693,747.00.

On Monday, June 14th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.53, for a total transaction of $25,859,169.00.

On Wednesday, June 16th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.57, for a total transaction of $25,784,961.00.

On Friday, June 11th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.62, for a total transaction of $25,556,926.00.

On Monday, June 7th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.88, for a total transaction of $25,808,924.00.

On Wednesday, June 9th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.14, for a total transaction of $25,751,722.00.

On Friday, June 4th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.13, for a total transaction of $25,519,049.00.

On Wednesday, June 2nd, Mark Zuckerberg sold 63,105 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.69, for a total transaction of $20,805,087.45.

On Friday, May 28th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 74,969 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.56, for a total transaction of $24,781,752.64.

NASDAQ FB opened at $341.37 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $967.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $321.88. Facebook, Inc. has a one year low of $207.11 and a one year high of $344.90.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.94. The business had revenue of $26.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.61 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 35.74% and a return on equity of 27.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.71 EPS. Analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.18 earnings per share for the current year.

FB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Facebook from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Facebook from $360.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Facebook from $350.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of Facebook from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $308.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $370.93.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. RBA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Facebook in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. ADE LLC purchased a new position in shares of Facebook in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in shares of Facebook in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Baron Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Facebook by 71.4% in the 1st quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 120 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of Facebook in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. 65.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

See Also: What defines an oversold asset?

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.