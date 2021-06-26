Insider Selling: Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) VP Sells 250 Shares of Stock

Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) VP Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.96, for a total transaction of $83,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,640 shares in the company, valued at $2,876,774.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Jennifer Newstead also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 15th, Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.99, for a total transaction of $84,247.50.

On Tuesday, June 8th, Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.80, for a total transaction of $84,200.00.

On Tuesday, June 1st, Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.23, for a total transaction of $82,557.50.

On Tuesday, May 25th, Jennifer Newstead sold 314 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.00, for a total transaction of $102,678.00.

On Thursday, May 20th, Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.36, for a total transaction of $78,340.00.

Shares of Facebook stock opened at $341.37 on Friday. Facebook, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $207.11 and a fifty-two week high of $344.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $967.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $321.88.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. The firm had revenue of $26.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.61 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 35.74% and a return on equity of 27.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.71 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FB. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Facebook by 2.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 104,548,050 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $30,792,537,000 after buying an additional 2,802,398 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Facebook by 1.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 37,780,412 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $11,095,469,000 after buying an additional 712,271 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Facebook by 44.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,382,192 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $8,299,199,000 after buying an additional 9,362,408 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Facebook during the fourth quarter worth $8,021,574,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Facebook by 8.5% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 13,548,108 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,990,513,000 after buying an additional 1,060,482 shares during the last quarter. 65.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $320.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a report on Monday, May 17th. Citigroup cut shares of Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. HSBC increased their price target on shares of Facebook from $220.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Facebook from $350.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Facebook from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $370.93.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

