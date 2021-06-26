Insider Selling: Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) VP Sells 250 Shares of Stock

Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) VP Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.96, for a total transaction of $83,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,640 shares in the company, valued at $2,876,774.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Jennifer Newstead also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, June 15th, Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.99, for a total transaction of $84,247.50.
- On Tuesday, June 8th, Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.80, for a total transaction of $84,200.00.
- On Tuesday, June 1st, Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.23, for a total transaction of $82,557.50.
- On Tuesday, May 25th, Jennifer Newstead sold 314 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.00, for a total transaction of $102,678.00.
- On Thursday, May 20th, Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.36, for a total transaction of $78,340.00.
Shares of Facebook stock opened at $341.37 on Friday. Facebook, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $207.11 and a fifty-two week high of $344.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $967.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $321.88.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FB. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Facebook by 2.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 104,548,050 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $30,792,537,000 after buying an additional 2,802,398 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Facebook by 1.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 37,780,412 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $11,095,469,000 after buying an additional 712,271 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Facebook by 44.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,382,192 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $8,299,199,000 after buying an additional 9,362,408 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Facebook during the fourth quarter worth $8,021,574,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Facebook by 8.5% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 13,548,108 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,990,513,000 after buying an additional 1,060,482 shares during the last quarter. 65.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $320.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a report on Monday, May 17th. Citigroup cut shares of Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. HSBC increased their price target on shares of Facebook from $220.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Facebook from $350.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Facebook from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $370.93.
About Facebook
Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.
