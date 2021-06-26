Insider Selling: Picton Property Income Limited (LON:PCTN) Insider Sells 186,213 Shares of Stock

Picton Property Income Limited (LON:PCTN) insider Michael Morris sold 186,213 shares of Picton Property Income stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 87 ($1.14), for a total value of £162,005.31 ($211,660.97).

PCTN opened at GBX 88.50 ($1.16) on Friday. Picton Property Income Limited has a one year low of GBX 59 ($0.77) and a one year high of GBX 92 ($1.20). The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 257.81. The company has a market cap of £484.63 million and a P/E ratio of 14.27.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were paid a GBX 0.80 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Picton Property Income’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.44%.

Several analysts have weighed in on PCTN shares. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating and set a GBX 100 ($1.31) target price on shares of Picton Property Income in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating and issued a GBX 100 ($1.31) price objective on shares of Picton Property Income in a research note on Thursday, May 27th.

About Picton Property Income

Picton, established in 2005, is a UK REIT. It owns and actively manages a Â£665 million diversified UK commercial property portfolio, invested across 47 assets and with around 350 occupiers (as at 31 March 2020). Through an occupier focused, opportunity led approach to asset management, Picton aims to be one of the consistently best performing diversified UK focused property companies listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange.

