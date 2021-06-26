Insider Selling: Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) General Counsel Sells $2,278,530.27 in Stock

Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) General Counsel Christine Flores sold 32,169 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.83, for a total value of $2,278,530.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Christine Flores also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 26th, Christine Flores sold 14,713 shares of Pinterest stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.11, for a total value of $913,824.43.

On Friday, May 21st, Christine Flores sold 19,227 shares of Pinterest stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.24, for a total value of $1,177,461.48.

On Monday, March 29th, Christine Flores sold 26,669 shares of Pinterest stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.60, for a total value of $1,829,493.40.

Shares of NYSE:PINS opened at $76.84 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $66.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.94 billion, a PE ratio of -1,280.67 and a beta of 1.25. Pinterest, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.07 and a 12-month high of $89.90.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $485.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $471.49 million. Pinterest had a positive return on equity of 4.86% and a negative net margin of 0.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 78.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pinterest by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 34,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,287,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Dfpg Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 0.4% in the first quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 40,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,223,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A grew its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 2,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Argent Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 15,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $997,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.09% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on Pinterest from $85.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Pinterest in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Pinterest from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Pinterest from $89.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their price target on Pinterest from $85.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pinterest presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.58.

About Pinterest

Pinterest, Inc provides visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others. It shows them visual recommendations based on people personal taste and interests.

