Insider Selling: Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) SVP Sells 29,039 Shares of Stock

Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) SVP Naveen Gavini sold 29,039 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.83, for a total value of $2,056,832.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Naveen Gavini also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Pinterest alerts:

On Friday, June 11th, Naveen Gavini sold 8,742 shares of Pinterest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.33, for a total value of $597,340.86.

On Wednesday, May 12th, Naveen Gavini sold 8,742 shares of Pinterest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.32, for a total value of $501,091.44.

Shares of NYSE:PINS opened at $76.84 on Friday. Pinterest, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.07 and a 1-year high of $89.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $66.27. The company has a market capitalization of $48.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,280.67 and a beta of 1.25.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.19. Pinterest had a positive return on equity of 4.86% and a negative net margin of 0.46%. The firm had revenue of $485.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $471.49 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 78.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 10.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,707,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,273,309,000 after acquiring an additional 2,941,890 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Pinterest by 35.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,747,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,054,136,000 after buying an additional 7,193,041 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Pinterest by 1,970.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,442,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,439,357,000 after buying an additional 18,503,966 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of Pinterest by 24.8% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 6,275,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,563,000 after buying an additional 1,245,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of Pinterest by 1,479,469.8% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,273,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,418,000 after buying an additional 6,272,952 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.09% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on PINS shares. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on Pinterest from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Pinterest from $89.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup cut their target price on Pinterest from $85.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Pinterest from $85.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their price objective on Pinterest from $85.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.58.

Pinterest Company Profile

Pinterest, Inc provides visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others. It shows them visual recommendations based on people personal taste and interests.

Featured Article: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Pinterest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinterest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.