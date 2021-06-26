Insider Selling: Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Director Sells 2,183 Shares of Stock

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Director Mark Garrett sold 2,183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $545,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $545,750. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Mark Garrett also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 18th, Mark Garrett sold 1,005 shares of Snowflake stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $251,250.00.

NYSE SNOW opened at $247.09 on Friday. Snowflake Inc. has a one year low of $184.71 and a one year high of $429.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $231.78. The firm has a market cap of $73.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.02.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.35. The business had revenue of $228.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.16 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SNOW shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Snowflake from $310.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Snowflake from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Snowflake from $280.00 to $235.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Snowflake from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $270.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Snowflake presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $280.82.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd acquired a new position in Snowflake during the 1st quarter valued at about $10,664,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Snowflake during the 1st quarter valued at about $82,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Snowflake by 198.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 3,549 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its stake in Snowflake by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Finally, StrongBox Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Snowflake during the 1st quarter valued at about $213,000. 61.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Snowflake Company Profile

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

