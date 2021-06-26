Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp lowered its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 335,117 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,622 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.23% of Inspire Medical Systems worth $69,367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 0.9% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 5.9% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 8.6% in the first quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. 92.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Inspire Medical Systems stock opened at $198.20 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $194.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 12.84 and a current ratio of 13.43. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.77 and a 1 year high of $252.25. The company has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -92.19 and a beta of 1.66.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.06. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 42.54% and a negative return on equity of 24.99%. The company had revenue of $40.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.10 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.67) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 89.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post -2.24 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research note on Sunday, April 25th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $252.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.09.

About Inspire Medical Systems

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and Europe. It offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

