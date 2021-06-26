Intact Financial Co. (TSE:IFC) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Intact Financial Co. (TSE:IFC) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$190.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on IFC shares. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a C$180.00 target price on shares of Intact Financial in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. National Bankshares set a C$205.00 target price on Intact Financial and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$188.00 target price on shares of Intact Financial in a research note on Friday, June 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Intact Financial from C$185.00 to C$190.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on Intact Financial from C$179.00 to C$184.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th.

In related news, Senior Officer Lucie Martel sold 800 shares of Intact Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$159.81, for a total value of C$127,848.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$502,922.07.

IFC stock opened at C$169.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$29.80 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.49, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.28. Intact Financial has a 52-week low of C$126.65 and a 52-week high of C$172.24. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$164.61.

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.29 by C$0.11. The company had revenue of C$3.05 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Intact Financial will post 10.5699998 earnings per share for the current year.

Intact Financial Company Profile

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada and the United States. It offers personal auto insurance; insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles; personal property insurance, such as protection for homes and contents from risks, such as fire, theft, vandalism, water damage, and other damages, as well as personal liability coverage; and property coverage for tenants, condominium owners, non-owner occupied residences, and seasonal residences.

