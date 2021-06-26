Intapp, Inc. (INTA) Announces June 30th IPO

Intapp, Inc. (INTA) plans to raise $278 million in an IPO on Wednesday, June 30th, IPO Scoop reports. The company plans to issue 10,500,000 shares at $25.00-$28.00 per share.

In the last year, Intapp, Inc. generated $200.9 million in revenue and had a net loss of $39.1 million. The company has a market cap of $1.6 billion.

J.P. Morgan, BofA Securities and Credit Susse served as the underwriters for the IPO and Piper Sandler, Raymond James, Oppenheimer & Co., Stifel and Truist Securities were co-managers.

Intapp, Inc. provided the following description of their company for its IPO: ” Our mission is to enable professional and financial services firms to better connect their people, processes, and data through AI-powered software solutions. Intapp is a leading provider of industry-specific, cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry globally. We empower the world’s premier private capital, investment banking, legal, accounting, and consulting firms with the technology they need to meet rapidly changing client, investor, and regulatory requirements, deliver the right insights to the right professionals, and operate more competitively. Our Intapp Platform is purpose-built to modernize these firms. The platform facilitates greater team collaboration, digitizes complex workflows to optimize deal and engagement execution, and leverages proprietary AI to help nurture relationships and originate new business. By better connecting their most important assets—people, processes, and data—our platform helps firms increase client fees and investment returns, operate more efficiently, and better manage risk and compliance. The professional and financial services industry is one of the largest sectors in the global economy. Firms in this industry operate in a highly connected ecosystem, providing valuable expertise, insight, and advice to a broad range of companies across multiple transactions and engagements. The industry is competitive and uniquely structured around highly experienced partners and professionals who leverage knowledge, intellectual capital, and relationships to succeed, as opposed to providing physical goods. Firms must manage an intricate web of complex, non-linear relationships spread across various functions, processes, and personnel while also navigating an ever-changing regulatory environment. Historically, firms in the professional and financial services industry have either relied on internally built technology solutions and legacy on-premises software or attempted to use horizontal software providers for their industry-specific technology needs. Internally built or legacy solutions tend to be outdated, expensive, and cumbersome to maintain, while horizontal solutions do not align well with how these firms operate and require heavy customization. As a result, we believe these firms are increasingly embracing industry-specific software and AI technology to achieve improved levels of growth, investment, returns, productivity, risk management, and a differentiated experience for their clients, teams, and investors. Our deep understanding of the professional and financial services industry has enabled us to develop a suite of solutions on the Intapp Platform tailored to address these challenges faced by firms. We offer two solutions: DealCloud is our deal and relationship management solution for financial services firms. The solution manages firms’ market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities, allowing investors and advisors to react faster, make better decisions, and execute the best deals. For investment banks and advisory firms, this helps enhance their coverage models, achieve greater win rates, and drive higher success fees. For investors, this helps increase origination volume, support investment selection, and drive greater returns. OnePlace is our solution to manage all aspects of a professional services firm’s client and engagement lifecycle. The solution improves client strategy and targeting, business development and origination, and work delivery, increasing financial performance and regulatory compliance. Professionals make better decisions faster by leveraging more institutional knowledge from across the firm. We believe our solutions provide us with a competitive advantage, driven by our deep domain expertise gained over 20 years of serving professional and financial services firms. We have cultivated difficult-to-replicate, privileged access to these firms to develop thorough expertise in how they work and what they need. Clients value our scalable platform’s differentiated domain expertise, purpose-built capabilities, comprehensive end-to-end offering, data-driven AI insights, and industry brand. Our client base represents many of the world’s premier professional and financial services firms, including 96 of the Am Law 100 law firms, 7 of the Top 8 accounting firms, and over 900 private capital and investment banking firms. We sell our software on a subscription basis through a direct enterprise sales model. As of March 31, 2021, we had over 1,600 clients. Our business has historically grown through a combination of expanding within our existing client base—including additional users and capabilities—and selling to new clients. We have had success in driving customers to further adoption, and currently have more than 20 clients with contracts greater than $1 million of annual recurring revenues (“ARR”). With our scalable, modular cloud-based platform, we believe we are well positioned to continue our growth. “.

Intapp, Inc. was founded in 2012 and has 754 employees. The company is located at 3101 Park Blvd Palo Alto, CA 94306 and can be reached via phone at (650) 852-0400 or on the web at http://www.intapp.com/.

