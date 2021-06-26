Integral Ad Science Holding (IAS) to Raise $240 Million in IPO

Integral Ad Science Holding (IAS) expects to raise $240 million in an IPO on Wednesday, June 30th, IPO Scoop reports. The company plans to issue 15,000,000 shares at a price of $15.00-$17.00 per share.

In the last 12 months, Integral Ad Science Holding generated $253.5 million in revenue and had a net loss of $20.7 million. Integral Ad Science Holding has a market-cap of $2.4 billion.

Morgan Stanley, Jefferies, Barclays and Evercore ISI served as the underwriters for the IPO and Wells Fargo Securities, BMO Capital Markets, Oppenheimer & Co., Raymond James, Stifel, Academy Securities, Blaylock Van LLC, Penserra Securities LLC, R. Seelaus & Co. and Siebert Williams Shank were co-managers.

Integral Ad Science Holding provided the following description of their company for its IPO: “IAS is a leading digital advertising verification company by revenue. Our mission is to be the global benchmark for trust and transparency in digital media quality for the world’s leading brands, publishers, and platforms. With our cloud-based technology platform and the actionable insights it provides, we deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across all devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV (“CTV”), social, display, and video. Our proprietary and Media Rating Council (the “MRC”) accredited Quality Impressions™ metric is designed to verify that digital ads are served to a real person rather than a bot, viewable on-screen, and appear in a brand-safe and suitable environment in the correct geography. Without an independent evaluation of digital advertising quality, brands and their agencies previously relied on a wide range of publishers and ad platforms to self-report and measure the effectiveness of campaigns without a global benchmark to understand success. We are an independent, trusted partner for buyers and sellers of digital advertising to increase accountability, transparency, and effectiveness in the market. We help advertisers optimize their ad spend and better measure consumer engagement with campaigns across platforms, while enabling publishers to improve their inventory yield and revenue. As a leading ad verification partner, we have deep integrations with all the major advertising and technology platforms including Amazon, Facebook, Google, Instagram, LinkedIn, Microsoft, Pinterest, Snap, Spotify, The Trade Desk, Twitter, Verizon Media, Xandr, and YouTube. Our platform uses advanced artificial intelligence (“AI”) and machine learning (“ML”) technologies to process over 100 billion daily web transactions on average. With this data, we deliver real-time insights and analytics to our global customers through our easy-to-use IAS Reporting Platform helping brands, agencies, publishers, and platform partners improve media quality and campaign performance. Our customers, consisting collectively of advertising customers and publisher customers, currently activate our solutions globally across 111 countries. We serve customers globally with 11 offices in 8 countries. Our efficient go-to-market strategy has fueled our growth and ability to serve 2,062 current customers, including both 1,924 advertising customers and 138 publisher customers, as of March 31, 2021. We serve 35% of the top 150 U.S. advertisers. Our net revenue retention of advertising customers were 132% and 110% as of March 31, 2020 and 2021, respectively. The digital advertising market is expected to reach $526 billion in global spend by 2024, growing at a compound annual growth rate of 12% from 2020 to 2024, according to eMarketer. We intend to capitalize on this opportunity and several high growth segments including programmatic, contextual, social, and connected TV. We believe that growing our global customer base represents a significant long-term opportunity, especially for markets outside of the U.S. and Western Europe. “.

Integral Ad Science Holding was founded in 2009 and has 651 employees. The company is located at 95 Morton St., 8th Floor New York, NY 10014 and can be reached via phone at (646) 278-4871 or on the web at http://www.integralads.com/.

