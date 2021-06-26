Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $76.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Inter Parfums has outpaced the industry in the past six months. The company has been gaining from its focus on innovation and product launches. Additionally, Inter Parfums has been focused on augmenting growth and exploring potential license deals with different brands. We note that new product launches like Jimmy Choo's I Want Choo and the Kate Spade Signature scent delivered high-margin sales in the first quarter of 2021. During the quarter, top and bottom lines surged year over year and earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Further, management’s 2021 view suggests year-over-year earnings and sales growth. However, the company saw weakness in Western Europe, which continues to grapple with pandemic-led closures and limitations related to the third wave. Also, the travel retail duty-free business remains troubled due to the pandemic.”

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Inter Parfums from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Inter Parfums from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Inter Parfums from $56.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $73.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:IPAR opened at $72.17 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $74.47. The company has a quick ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.01 and a beta of 0.94. Inter Parfums has a fifty-two week low of $36.46 and a fifty-two week high of $78.62.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $198.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.65 million. Inter Parfums had a net margin of 9.42% and a return on equity of 8.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Inter Parfums will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Inter Parfums’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.64%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Inter Parfums during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Inter Parfums during the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Inter Parfums during the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Inter Parfums by 6,463.6% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 711 shares during the period. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Inter Parfums during the fourth quarter valued at about $107,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.20% of the company’s stock.

Inter Parfums Company Profile

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. It offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade New York, Lanvin, Montblanc, Paul Smith, Repetto, Rochas, S.T.

