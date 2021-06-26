Inter Pipeline (OTCMKTS:IPPLF) Given Hold Rating at Tudor Pickering

Tudor Pickering reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Inter Pipeline (OTCMKTS:IPPLF) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a C$20.00 price target on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Inter Pipeline from C$18.50 to C$19.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. National Bank Financial restated a sector perform rating on shares of Inter Pipeline in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Inter Pipeline from C$18.00 to C$19.45 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Industrial Alliance Securities cut shares of Inter Pipeline from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a C$19.75 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Inter Pipeline from $17.50 to $18.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.02.

Shares of OTCMKTS IPPLF opened at $16.62 on Tuesday. Inter Pipeline has a 12 month low of $8.35 and a 12 month high of $17.25. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.32.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be paid a $0.3964 dividend. This is a boost from Inter Pipeline’s previous dividend of $0.40. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 21st.

Inter Pipeline Company Profile

Inter Pipeline Ltd. engages in the petroleum transportation and storage, and natural gas liquids (NGL) processing businesses in Canada and Europe. The company operates through four segments: Oil Sands Transportation; Conventional Oil Pipelines; NGL Processing; and Bulk Liquid Storage. The Oil Sands Transportation segment transports petroleum products through Cold Lake, Corridor, and Polaris pipeline systems covering approximately 3,300 kilometers of pipeline and 3.8 million barrels of storage capacity; and related blending and handling services.

