Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Shares Acquired by Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) by 57.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,727 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 242.3% during the 1st quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 15,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 10,802 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 266,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,478,000 after purchasing an additional 52,832 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 16.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 636,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,468,000 after acquiring an additional 88,800 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the first quarter valued at about $1,049,000. Finally, Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the first quarter valued at about $814,000. 18.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.45, for a total transaction of $1,469,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 8,291,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $609,011,482.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 620,000 shares of company stock worth $43,413,400. Corporate insiders own 11.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ IBKR opened at $66.62 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.16. The company has a market capitalization of $27.77 billion, a PE ratio of 22.58 and a beta of 0.67. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.89 and a 52-week high of $80.57.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $893.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $622.65 million. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 2.68% and a net margin of 9.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.06%.

IBKR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research report on Friday, March 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.86.

About Interactive Brokers Group

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. It specializes in executing and clearing trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, and exchange traded funds (ETFs). The company custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, ETFs, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

