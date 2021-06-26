International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC) Shares Bought by South Dakota Investment Council

South Dakota Investment Council boosted its position in shares of International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 103,873 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the quarter. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in International Bancshares were worth $4,822,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in International Bancshares by 261.9% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,954 shares of the bank’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 1,414 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of International Bancshares in the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Bancshares in the first quarter valued at approximately $213,000. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Bancshares in the first quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of International Bancshares in the first quarter valued at approximately $222,000. 61.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:IBOC opened at $44.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. International Bancshares Co. has a 12-month low of $25.21 and a 12-month high of $53.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.38 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.96.

International Bancshares (NASDAQ:IBOC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The bank reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter. International Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 32.72%.

International Bancshares Corporation, a multibank financial holding company, provides commercial and retail banking services. It accepts checking and saving deposits; and offers commercial, real estate, personal, home improvement, automobile, and other installment and term loans. The company also provides international banking services, including letters of credit, commercial and industrial loans, and foreign exchange services.

