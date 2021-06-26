International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Sold by Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lessened its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 13.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,836 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 780 shares during the quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ledyard National Bank increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 84.8% during the first quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 11,092 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after acquiring an additional 5,090 shares during the period. Bank of The West grew its position in International Business Machines by 7.3% in the first quarter. Bank of The West now owns 17,432 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,323,000 after buying an additional 1,186 shares during the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in International Business Machines in the first quarter worth approximately $2,511,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its position in International Business Machines by 19.6% in the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 26,722 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,561,000 after buying an additional 4,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC grew its position in International Business Machines by 35.9% in the first quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 28,866 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,847,000 after buying an additional 7,622 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.96% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on IBM shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. International Business Machines has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.00.

Shares of NYSE:IBM opened at $146.84 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $144.87. The firm has a market cap of $131.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.23. International Business Machines Co. has a 12-month low of $105.92 and a 12-month high of $152.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The technology company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $17.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.35 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 7.28% and a return on equity of 36.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.84 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $1.64 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.47%. This is a positive change from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.66%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, supply chain, and asset management, weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

