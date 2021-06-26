International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. (LON:IAG) Receives GBX 220.15 Average Target Price from Analysts

International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. (LON:IAG) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 220.15 ($2.88).

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on IAG shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 250 ($3.27) price objective on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 280 ($3.66) price target on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a report on Monday, May 10th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group from GBX 230 ($3.00) to GBX 250 ($3.27) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 230 ($3.00) target price on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 225 ($2.94) price target on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research note on Thursday, May 20th.

IAG traded down GBX 4.70 ($0.06) on Friday, hitting GBX 187.48 ($2.45). 25,877,587 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,471,990. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 199.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,191.41. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a 52 week low of GBX 86.54 ($1.13) and a 52 week high of GBX 238 ($3.11). The company has a market cap of £9.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.48.

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and LEVEL brands.

