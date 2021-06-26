Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “INTREPID POTASH, Inc. is the largest producer of potash in the U.S. and is dedicated to the production and marketing of potash and langbeinite, another mineral containing potassium. Intrepid owns five active potash production facilities — three in New Mexico and two in Utah “

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Intrepid Potash from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Intrepid Potash from $15.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of Intrepid Potash from $11.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $25.65.

Shares of Intrepid Potash stock opened at $30.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $403.51 million, a P/E ratio of -22.23 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. Intrepid Potash has a one year low of $7.60 and a one year high of $39.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.01.

Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $59.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.80 million. Intrepid Potash had a negative net margin of 8.47% and a negative return on equity of 4.12%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.20) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Intrepid Potash will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IPI. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of Intrepid Potash by 166.7% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 596,175 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,398,000 after purchasing an additional 372,667 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Intrepid Potash by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,528 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 2,114 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Intrepid Potash by 316.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,922 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Intrepid Potash in the 4th quarter valued at about $292,000. Finally, Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Intrepid Potash in the 4th quarter valued at about $768,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.20% of the company’s stock.

Intrepid Potash Company Profile

Intrepid Potash, Inc produces and sells potash and langbeinite products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Potash, Trio, and Oilfield Solutions. The Potash segment offers muriate of potash or potassium chloride for use as a fertilizer input in the agricultural market; as a component in drilling and fracturing fluids for oil and gas wells, as well as an input to other industrial processes in the industrial market; and as a nutrient supplement in the animal feed market.

