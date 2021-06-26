Investors Buy Large Volume of Put Options on Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO)

Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Traders bought 2,270 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 527% compared to the typical volume of 362 put options.

AGRO opened at $10.23 on Friday. Adecoagro has a fifty-two week low of $4.09 and a fifty-two week high of $11.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 15.98 and a beta of 1.34.

Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $174.79 million during the quarter. Adecoagro had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 15.35%. On average, analysts predict that Adecoagro will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AGRO shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Adecoagro from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Adecoagro from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Adecoagro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Adecoagro by 230.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,716,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196,712 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Adecoagro in the 1st quarter valued at about $7,876,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Adecoagro by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,914,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,766,000 after purchasing an additional 775,868 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Global Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Adecoagro by 31.7% in the 4th quarter. Westwood Global Investments LLC now owns 2,561,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,420,000 after purchasing an additional 616,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners acquired a new position in Adecoagro in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,908,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.01% of the company’s stock.

Adecoagro SA operates as an agro-industrial company in South America. It engages in farming crops and other agricultural products, dairy operations, and land transformation activities, as well as in sugar, ethanol, and energy production activities. The company is involved in the planting, harvesting, and sale of grains and oilseeds, as well as wheat, corn, soybeans, peanut, cotton, sunflowers, and other; provision of grain warehousing/conditioning, handling, and drying services to third parties; and purchase and sale of crops produced by third parties.

