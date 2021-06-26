IRadimed Co. (NASDAQ:IRMD) CEO Sells $31,128.64 in Stock

IRadimed Co. (NASDAQ:IRMD) CEO Roger E. Susi sold 1,093 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.48, for a total value of $31,128.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 19,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $566,951.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:IRMD opened at $28.45 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.09. IRadimed Co. has a 12-month low of $20.46 and a 12-month high of $29.98. The firm has a market cap of $350.22 million, a P/E ratio of 355.63 and a beta of 0.99.

IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.03. IRadimed had a net margin of 3.06% and a return on equity of 1.62%. The company had revenue of $9.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.36 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that IRadimed Co. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded IRadimed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of IRadimed by 290.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of IRadimed by 46.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,680 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of IRadimed in the first quarter worth $135,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of IRadimed in the first quarter worth $241,000. Finally, Cim LLC increased its stake in shares of IRadimed by 4.9% in the first quarter. Cim LLC now owns 9,321 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. 38.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IRadimed Company Profile

IRADIMED CORPORATION develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) compatible medical devices, and related accessories and services in the United States and internationally. It offers MRidium MRI compatible intravenous (IV) infusion pump system with associated disposable IV tubing sets; and MRI compatible patient vital signs monitoring system.

