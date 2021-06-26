iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBML) Shares Purchased by Azimuth Capital Management LLC

Azimuth Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBML) by 53.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,225 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,575 shares during the period. Azimuth Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF were worth $2,439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 10,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,906 shares during the period. First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Sonata Capital Group Inc. increased its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc. now owns 88,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,319,000 after purchasing an additional 2,502 shares during the period.

IBML opened at $26.09 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.12. iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $24.83 and a 1-year high of $25.83.

