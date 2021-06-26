iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its position in iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA) by 18.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 248,994 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 57,124 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Australia ETF were worth $6,173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 594.5% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 423.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,813 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 3,893 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.28% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI Australia ETF alerts:

Shares of EWA opened at $26.36 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.52. iShares MSCI Australia ETF has a 52-week low of $18.75 and a 52-week high of $27.43.

iShares MSCI Australia ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Australia Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of publicly traded securities in the Australian market, as represented by the MSCI Australia Index (the Index).

Further Reading: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Australia ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Australia ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.